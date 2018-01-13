DRI nabs 3 in Methaqualone smuggling case

By | Published: 4:19 pm

Hyderabad: T​he ​Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)​ has on Saturday arrested three persons​ in connection with Thursday’s seizure of 46kg of ​​​​​​Methaqualone, a psychotropic substance covered under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. ​

​Based on specific intelligence that prohibited narcotic drugs were being illegally transported, the ​DRI had ​​carried out an operation and intercepted a white Maruthi Suzuki Brezza bearing Karnataka ​registration on Thursday at ​the ​L&T Toll Plaza in Kamkole Village of Munipalli Mandal in Sangareddy district.

On detailed search of the vehicle, the officers found ​the methaqualone concealed in ​a false casing behind the rear seats and on the side walls of the boot of the car​, which was ​further secured with metal covers.

The false casing was cleverly masked by pasting a thick black cloth over it to avoid any suspicion. The officers systematically searched the car for all the concealments and unearthed 46 packets from concealments attached to the side walls of the boot of the car.

Each packet contained white powder weighing around 1kg which on testing with the narcotic drugs detection kit, tested positive for Methaqualone.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the said substance was loaded into the car by a person at Omerga in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, who in turn had instructed to deliver the same in Chennai.

The substance has been seized under the NDPS Act. The officers also seized the vehicle, which has been used for concealment and transport of the contraband.

On immediate follow up action, the DRI officers identified and searched one factory at Omerga in Maharashtra where the substance was manufactured.

It was found abandoned but containing all equipment required for manufacture and half a kg of remnant Methaqualone, which was also seized.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.