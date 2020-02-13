DRI seizes gold worth Rs 1 crore from Shamshabad, Mumbai airports

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 2.512 kg of gold worth Rs 1 crore in three different operations carried out at Shamshabad and Mumbai airports. Eight passengers have been detained during the operation.

Acting on specific intelligence that a passenger travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad would be carrying a suitcase having gold concealed in it to hand it over to two others at the airport, the DRI officers launched an operation on Tuesday.

Officials intercepted three persons at the exit gate at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. Of the three persons, one of them had landed the airport from Dubai while the two others landed from Jaipur. The passenger from Dubai was handing over his suitcase to the duo when the officers intercepted them.

On examining the suitcase, officials found a toolkit which included a hammer. Concealed inside the metal head of the hammer were two pieces of gold of 24 carat purity weighing 931 grams worth Rs 39 lakh. The passenger travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad was lured to smuggle the gold into India, officials said.

Specific intelligence that the same modus operandi was being used for smuggling gold was passed on to customs officers of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. A passenger who had arrived at Mumbai from Dubai was handing over a suitcase to two persons, who came from Jaipur to Mumbai.

After intercepting the three persons and examining the contents in the suitcase that was being exchanged, officials found a toolkit with a hammer akin to the one found in the previous incident. Two gold pieces weighing 931 grams were concealed inside the metal head of the hammer.

In a separate operation, the DRI officials received information that two persons travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad would be smuggling gold was passed on to the customs officers at RGIA.

Examination of the baggage of one of the passengers resulted in discovery of a specially-made gold rod weighing 160 grams. The gold was concealed inside a juicer motor. The second passenger was found to be carrying 550 grams of gold paste from which 490 grams of gold was extracted.

