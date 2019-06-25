Drink coffee to tackle obesity

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Drinking a cup of coffee can be helpful in fighting obesity and diabetes as it stimulates body’s fat-fighting defences, says a new study.The study, published in Scientific Reports journal, found components which could have a direct effect on “brown fat” functions, an important part of the human body which plays a key role in how quickly we can burn calories as energy.

A Brown adipose tissue (BAT), also known as brown fat, is one of two types of fat found in humans and other mammals used to generate body heat by burning calories. People with a lower body mass index (BMI) therefore, have a higher amount of brown fat.For the study, the researchers gathered stem cells studies to see if caffeine would stimulate brown fat and corroborated results with tests on humans.They used a thermal imaging technique to trace the body’s brown fat reserves and found positive results.