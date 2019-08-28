Drink more red wine to improve your gut health

By | Published: 5:50 pm

It might sound crazy, but red wine is good for your gut health, suggested a new study. The study published in the journal Gastroenterology has found that red wine drinkers have an increased gut microbiota diversity compared to non-red wine drinkers.

Researchers explored the effect of beer, cider, red wine, white wine and spirits on the gut microbiome (GM) and subsequent health in a group of 916 UK female twins. They found that the GM of red wine drinkers was more diverse compared to non-red wine drinkers. The same wasn’t observed with white wine, beer or spirits consumption.

“While we have long known about the unexplained benefits of red wine on heart health, this study shows that moderate red wine consumption is associated with greater diversity and a healthier gut microbiota that partly explain its long-debated beneficial effects on health,” said Dr Caroline Le Roy from King’s College London, author of the study.

The team observed that the gut microbiota of red wine consumers contained a greater number of different bacterial species compared to non-consumers. Factors which were taken into account were age, weight, the regular diet and socioeconomic status of the participants and continued to see the association.

“Although we observed an association between red wine consumption and the gut microbiota diversity, drinking red wine rarely, such as once every two weeks, seems to be enough to observe an effect,” opined Dr Le Roy.