Drinking and Driving accident in Madhapur, one dead and three injured

By | Published: 3:06 pm

Hyderabad: A joyride turned fatal for a girl pursuing an engineering course when the car she was going in along with her friend turned turtle resulting in her death.

Three persons including the friend of the girl were injured in the incident.

According to the police, the victim, M Sai Vihita, 20, pursuing B Tech final year from a private college and a resident of Kukatpally was going in an Accent car along with one Suchith Babu.

“Babu had consumed liquor and was driving the car on the 100 feet road at Madhapur. When the car reached Parvath Nagar cross roads, he rammed the vehicle into an auto rickshaw and later lost control and the car overturned. Vihita who was sitting in the front seat fell on the road and sustained a head injury. She died on the spot,” said Madhapur police station Inspector, S Venkat Reddy.

The injured persons Suchith Babu, the auto driver M Chandar and another pedestrian who were injured were shifted to a hospital by the locals. The Madhapur police registered a case against Suchith Babu for negligent driving and resulting in the death of the girl and are investigating.

