Drinking water well claims three lives in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In an unfortunate incident, two teenagers and a youngster died on the spot due to lack of oxygen when one of them was doing some repair work in a well at Muthyampet village in Koutala mandal on Wednesday. The bodies are yet to be lifted.

Sources said the deceased were Gajireddy Rakesh (18), and Karem Mahesh (18) natives of Muthyampet and Srinivas, a farmer from Bheemini in Mancherial district.

According to primary information, Mahesh died due to lack of oxygen. To rescue him, Rajesh and Srinivas entered the well, but lost their lives because of the same reason. Cops rushed to the spot and are making efforts to bring out the bodies. The 25 feet deep well is meant for drinking water and is in front of Mahesh’s house.

It is yet to be ascertained that whether the two lost lives due to unavailability of oxygen or inhalation of toxic gases.

