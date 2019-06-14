Drive for safety of schoolkids a hit in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: For the third day on the trot, the Regional Transport Authority, along with the city police, held a special drive aimed at ensuring safety of schoolchildren and booked 23 cases on Friday.

Of the 23, three were of minors driving, seven for triple riding, six for over-loaded auto-rickshaws and two for using cell phone while driving. The police counselled the offenders and briefed them on the consequences.

Continuing its raids to check fitness certificates (FCs), RTA booked four cases against school buses for not obtaining the mandatory document. In the last three days, RTA seized 157 school buses across Telangana for the violation.

