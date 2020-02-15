Drive for verification of endowment lands

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Endowments Department on Friday announced that a special drive for verification of all endowment lands and clearing off all encroachments will be taken up all over the State from 17 February till 31 March.

During the special drive, all protection measures like fencing of land will be taken. The Commissioner appealed to all encroachers to hand over the endowment land to the concerned temple authorities as encroachment of ‘Devadaya’ lands is not only unlawful but also a sin.

“Any encroacher who continues to occupy endowment lands will face criminal action,” the statement said.

