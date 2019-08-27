Drive safe with this new range of tyres

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Michelin has taken the performance of its Sport Radial tyre range to an even higher level with the new Michelin Road 5 series. This newcomer is poised to succeed from new tyre comes from the DNA of the Michelin Pilot Road 4 which itself emerged as the European Sport Touring tyre market’s undisputed benchmark, with sales in excess of 1.5 million tyres since its launch four years ago.

In an in-house evaluation comparing the new tyre with its chief competitors, the Michelin Road 5 came first with regard to grip on wet roads. And, it continues to deliver high performance in wet conditions throughout its life, since the Michelin Road 5 stops as short under braking with more than 3,000 miles on the clock than new Michelin Pilot Road 4s. In addition to these improvements, the Michelin Road 5 combines optimal grip on dry roads, superior stability compared with its main rivals and outstanding road manners, a key consideration for owners of Sport Touring motorcycles.

Michelin Road 5 comprises latest-generation rubber compounds, Dual-compound technology (Michelin 2CT and Michelin 2CT+ Technology), a siped tread pattern for a superior wet-weather grip. Indeed, with 3,000 miles on the clock, part-worn Michelin Road 5s stopped as short under braking than new MICHELIN PILOT ROAD 4s. To obtain this degree of performance, the brand has taken the Michelin XST X sipe technology it has also developed for road cars a step further thanks to MICHELIN XST Evo technology which features a combination of sipes and reservoirs designed to slice through surface water and improve the tyre’s water-clearance capacity.