‘Driven Cafe’ in Hyderabad promises dream rides

Hyderabad: Ever dreamt of taking a supercar or a superbike for a spin in the city? Live your fantasy now by heading to Driven Cafe in Gachibowli.

The cafe, a purely city-based startup, comes with the concept that it is not just a place to have a cup of coffee but also a chance for driving enthusiasts to hire a top class four-wheeler or two-wheeler for an hour or a day.

The Driven Cafe offers a fleet of cars ranging from the miniature Tata Nano to the sleek Porsche 911, bikes from the little Honda Navi to the majestic Triumph Rocket III and so on, all on a rental basis. At present, the Driven fleet comprises 120 cars and 50 motorcycles.

It has a mix of bikes classified into sports bikes, cruisers, adventure bikes and street bikes like the Suzuki Hayabusa, Kawasaki Ninja, Ducati Monster, Harley Davidson and others and supercars such as the Porsche, Maserati Ghibli, Ford Mustang, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and many more.

Ashwin Jain, founder of Driven Café, said: “The startup was established to help those who cannot afford to buy high-end cars or bikes but still dream of driving them at least once. Apart from Gachibowli, we have branches in Jubilee Hills, Sri Nagar Colony, Vizag and Bengaluru.”

Those heading to Driven Cafe need to carry a valid driving license, Aadhaar card and cash to avail the self-ride apart from a security deposit.

The Driven cars and bikes are insured along with a valid rent-a-cab and rent-a-bike license from the Transport Department.

Moreover, the cars and bikes are equipped with GPS devices to track the vehicle as the rides are allowed only for 10 km.

The deal they offer is quite unique, with some of the biggest sports bikes such as the Triumph Rocket 3, costing a whopping Rs 35 lakh, coming for Rs 2,000 an hour.

“Our priority is safety. If any repair or problem occurs during the ride, we immediately reach the spot to sort out the issue and if possible, replace the vehicle,” they said, adding that considering the customer’s safety, the company also provides accessories such as navigation devices, knee pads, jackets, helmet and gloves on rental basis.