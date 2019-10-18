Driver booked for trying to rape conductor in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Mancherial: A temporary driver was booked for allegedly trying to outrage the modesty of a temporary woman conductor when she was alone in a forest under the limits of Jaipur police station limits on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Friday.

Jaipur Sub-Inspector Vijender said the accused was Srinivas working with Mancherial depot. Srinivas attempted to rape the woman conductor when the bus reached a secluded place before reaching Jaipur at around 7.30 pm. He intentionally did not allow passengers to travel in the vehicle by not stopping it. She managed to raise an alarm and some onlookers came to her rescue. The bus was coming from Chennur and was bound for Mancherial.

On receiving information about the incident, police stopped the bus and sent the conductor to her native place.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered against the driver for attempting to rape and misbehave with a female colleague. Investigations have been taken up, the police said.

