Driver killed as coal dumper rams van in Mancherial

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Mancherial: A 45-year-old contract based driver, Krishna Swamy, was killed on the spot when a dumper he was driving rammed a van in Open Cast coal mining Project in Ramakrishnapur on Friday morning. The project belongs to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Sources said Durgam Krishna Swamy of Mandamarri town received fatal injuries when he was hit by a coal laden truck in the morning project. He was working as a driver in a private firm on contract basis. He was survived by his wife and son.

Meanwhile, drivers’ community working in the project staged a dharna demanding compensation to the kin of the victim. They demanded job to one of the family members of the deceased and ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh. They also requested authorities of the SCCL to take precautions to avoid similar incidents in future.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter