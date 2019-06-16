Driver kills couple to repay loan in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: An elderly couple from the city was killed and their bodies set ablaze allegedly by their driver at Vikarabad.

Navaratan Reddy (67) and his wife Snehalatha (65), residents of BHEL, travelled to Karnataka often as the former was into real estate business. They left for Karnataka on June 12, but did not reach their destination upon which the family members approached the Ramchandrampuram police. They later lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Police as the couple was from Humnabad in Karnataka.

The police came to know that the car driver, Santosh, also went missing from the day the couple was not reachable. On information provided by the Karnataka Police, the Vikarabad police tracked Santosh and caught him.

On questioning him, Santosh admitted to the killing. He told the police that he had a loan of Rs 30,000 and to settle it, he killed the couple and took away their money and gold ornaments.

Later, he dumped their bodies in the forests of Anantagiri and set it ablaze by pouring kerosene.

The police recovered the bodies and Santosh was detained by the Karnataka Police.