Drivers help RTC put brakes on mishaps

Hyderabad: The number of accidents involving buses of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in the city, along with the number of deaths in such accidents, has shown a sharp decline in the last four years from 2014 to 2017.

Official figures indicate that the number of accidents and fatalities involving RTC buses, which ferry over 33 lakh passengers daily in the city, have come down by about 50 per cent.

In 2014, there were 248 accidents, which came down to 120 in 2017. There were 60 deaths in 2014, and 61 deaths in 2016, which came down to 31 in 2017. In the 31 fatal accidents in 2017, 10 of them were pedestrians and 14 involved two-wheelers.

Officials attribute the fall in the number of accidents to the awareness programmes and training given to RTC drivers at the Transport Academy in Hakimpet where all the drivers in Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) get trained before moving onto the city roads.

Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic V Ravinder said accidents involving RTC buses had come down after holding awareness programmes for drivers and strict enforcement of laws. RTC drivers were being treated on par with other drivers when it came to violation of traffic rules.

“We have imposed fines to the tune of Rs 10 lakh on RTC drivers in various cases in the city in 2017. In fact, they should be more responsible and follow traffic rules as they carry many passengers in the buses. If drivers cause any accidents, they will be booked under IPC section and a charge-sheet will be filed against them,” said Ravinder.

Senior police officials said efforts were on to bring the number of accidents further down and that it was up to the drivers to ensure accident-free driving.

During the training programmes at the Transport Academy, officials found that most of the accidents were caused by negligence.

The sessions, therefore, were now focusing on making RTC drivers remember that their role was to achieve zero accident rate, encouraging passengers to travel in buses by driving safely and following traffic rules while driving.

At present, there are around 8,000 drivers for 3,800 buses in the city. Initially, these drivers having a valid heavy vehicle licence, undergo six weeks of training including practical and theory sessions before they take to the wheel.

TSRTC Regional Manager, Secunderabad, G Ramakanth said, “If any driver causes an accident, he once again undergoes two weeks of rigorous training to drive safely and to follow traffic rules. Every driver will be trained under the guidance of senior drivers to avoid any accidents in the future.”