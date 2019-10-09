Driving home a message in a hilarious way

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Recently, Hyderabad witnessed two hilarious plays presented by Samahaara. The two plays were an output of the workshop conducted by Rathna Shekar Reddy, founder of Samahaara. The actors who were first-timers were a part of the theatre workshop under the guidance of Dr Pejjai Nagaraju, and performed the two plays, thrice, at the end of the workshop.

The aim of the workshop is to create theatre actors in the city. The workshop gives the participants an opportunity to enact a play onstage at the end of the duration. As Samahaara conducts regular theatre workshops every two months, participants get the opportunity to enact plays multiple times.

As part of the workshop, students underwent training for body, mind, and voice. They have explored the basics of Stanislavski method acting. Most of the theatre workshops are designed to direct one play, but here, students have explored two plays: Appalacharya’s Mancham Meeda Manishi and Moliere’s The Miser as Pisinari. Even they are first-time actors, the participants demonstrated their performance skills well in both the plays.

Pisinari

Written by French playwright Moliere in 1668, the play The Miser was translated into Telugu by Vinayamani as Pisinari which is about a miser whose only concern in life is his cash.

It was one of the challenging tasks for first-time actors to adapt this 350-year-old comedy. The team has succeeded to make the play look no-fusty. Like the original play The Miser, Pisinari is very much a farce where all the characters behave silly. The team maintained the original humour for the contemporary spectators.

Mancham Meeda Manishi

Written by Appalacharya, this satire is about an old man named Bhaja Govindam who is very sick at the age of 68 years. As Govindam falls sick, the news finally reaches his sons and daughter. The arrogant and stupid behaviour of the sons and daughter for inheriting property creates a hilarious comedy. At the end of the play, Bhaja Govindam donates his property to an old-age home instead of leaving it to his family members.

