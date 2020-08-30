‘Driving’ lesson goes awry as car falls into canal in Khammam

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Khammam: The timely response of villagers saved the lives of five persons including three children after the car in which they were travelling veered off the road and plunged into a canal in Mudigonda in the district on Sunday.

According to sources, one Ramu of Giddapudi in Sathupalli visited his in-laws house at Yedavalli village in Mudigonda. He along with three kids and his sister-in-law went to the mandal headquarters in his car to buy chicken.

While returning home, Ramu handed over the car steering to his sister-in-law to teach her driving, but the latter failed to handle the car when she found a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. As a result, the car fell into the canal at Laxmipuram. The locals who saw the incident jumped into action and saved them.

