Driving Licence of errant motorists in Hyderabad at stake!

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have sent over 790 driving licence revocation letters to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in January this year. The Traffic Police are seeking cancellation of these licences of motorists who were caught for rash driving, drunken driving and other severe violations.

As per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have been sending these revocation letters to the transport authorities concerned.

The highest number of 214 letters was sent from Madhapur area while the least sent were four from Gachibowli. While 180 requests for revocation of licence were made from Kukatpally, 129 were from Miyapur, 72 from Rajendranagar and Balanagar. Jeedimetla sent 44 of these requests to the RTA while 31 were sent from Shamshabad, 24 from Shadnagar and 20 in Alwal traffic police station.

Aiming at instilling a sense of responsibility among motorists, the police are writing to the RTA about motorists involved in road accidents in the limits of the commissionerate, requesting for reverificationof their driving licences and seeking suspension if needed.

Responding to the letters sent by the police, the RTAs have already suspended temporarily and permanently the licences of several motorists including film actor Rajashekar, K Ashwin, a techie involved in the BMW car mishap at Madhapur and Abhilash, another techie involved in Biodiversity flyover mishap.

According to Cyberabad Traffic Police, once a driving licence is issued, there is no provision as such to put the driver to test for his driving skills again. “This is making them lenient and developing a careless attitude towards traffic rules, road safety and the law,” an official said explaining why they were asking for action including reverification and suspension of licences.

“We have already written several such letters to various RTAs with regard to accidents causing deaths and injuries asking for a reverification of licence of the particular person and seeking action against them as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” the senior official said.

As per section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act, if any driving licence holder indulges in any cognizable offence while driving, the licensing authority, the Transport Department can revoke or suspend their driving licence.

“Anyone possessing driving licence issued by any RTA across the country and belonging to any State, and involved in road accidents here in the Cyberabad Police commissionerate limits will face the same action,” the senior police official asserted.

The police urged citizens to follow traffic rules to be safe on the roads. The drive against drunk driving would continue without any let up and strict action would be taken against repeat offenders, they added.

