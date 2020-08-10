Driving simulator inaugurated at Khammam RTA office 

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Khammam: Nearly 70 lakh users were utilsing RTC m-wallet app launched by the Transport Department, informed Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

He inaugurated the second driving simulator in the state at RTO Office in Khammam. Speaking to the press on the occasion the minister said efforts were being made to make all the state-of-the-art facilities at Khairatabad RTA office available for Khammam residents.

In order to ensure transparency in RTA services, five more services were made available online so that the citizens could avail of those services without visiting the RTA offices. The public could avail many of the RTA services using their personal computers and smartphones, he said.

As part of the efforts to modernise the department and improve the quality of services driving simulator was introduced. The simulator helps to improve the driving skills of the learners in an effective manner. The machinery would also help to alleviate the fears among the learners about driving, he said.

The transport department has been playing a key role in earning income for the government. The department used to earn around Rs 350 crore every month. Though there has been a fall in the income for the past three months due to covid-19, there was improvement in the situation now.

The deadline to pay pending different vehicle taxes to the department was extended till August 31. The public should make use of the opportunity and clear the pending tax dues, Ajay Kumar stated.

Transport Commissioner M Rammohan Rao, District Collector RV Karnan, SUDA Chairman B Lakshmi Narayana, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Mayor G Papalal and others were present.

Later on the day, Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 17.58 lakh were handed over to as many as 56 beneficiaries at the minister’s camp office in Khammam by MLC B Lakshmi Narayana.

