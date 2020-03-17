DRL launches new generic

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection, 20 mg (base)/mL single-dose vials. It is the therapeutic generic equivalent of Geodon injection.

“We are pleased to bring the first generic of Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection to market for patients. With every new launch, we believe we are making healthcare affordable by delivering value to the pharmacy,” said Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Ziprasidone mesylate for injection is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis.

The Geodon brand had US sales of about $21.8 million MAT for the recent twelve months ending January 2020, according to IQVIA Health.

