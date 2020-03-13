DRL’s Satish Reddy elected as CII Southern Region Chairman

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, has been elected as Chairman of CII Southern Region for the year 2020-21.

He was the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region in 2019-20 and is a Member of CII National Council from 2014-2020. Reddy joined the company in 1993 and since then held varied positions and aided in expansion of finished dosage products in Russia, CIS countries and other emerging markets.

CK Ranganathan, Chairman & Managing Director, CavinKare, Chennai has been elected as Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region for the year 2020-21. The FMCG player has brands in personal care, foods, dairy, beverages among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.