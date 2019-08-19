Dronacharya award continues to elude Nagraj

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: The Dronacharya Award continues to elude CV Nagraj. The 57-year-old coach has very good credentials of producing five Davis Cuppers and many other international players from his School of Power Tennis at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. But sadly, he has missed the bus again.

Nagraj is hurt, but he continues to be optimistic of getting the Dronacharya award. “I’ve been happy with my work. I have a good number of internationals playing for the country with distinction. I think one day my hard work will be recognised,’’ said Nagraj.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had strongly recommended Nagraj’s name for the coveted award for the last two years. In fact, the letter to the awards committee said: “He (Nagraj) has been instrumental in the excellent performance of Saketh Myneni (Arjuna Awardee) in 2014 Asian Games and Vishnu Vardhan in the 2019 Asian Games. Besides, a number of prominent players were given good coaching by him.’’

It is a hub of activity at the RRC grounds in Secunderabad, the quiet locality of the city. But the tennis clinic is a nursery of many young players like Vishnu, Myneni, Susheel Narla and others who have become big-time players. Most of either won honours in Asian Games or played in Wimbledon or represented India in Davis Cup. For Nagraj, it is an exercise he enjoys of spotting and grooming young talent.

Established in 1991 with a modest beginning, today he has a good number of players who do religious practice at this camp. The latest player to bag international honours is Nallamothu Bose Kiran, additional circle inspector (traffic), who won two bronze medals at the World Police and Fire Games in China.

Asked about the secret of producing so many good players, Nagraj said he stresses a lot on fitness and strong basics. “I make it a point that each player is strong in the basics, particularly the footwork and shot execution. The player should enjoy the game. He should learn to play big points in tight situations. I also tell them the importance of mental toughness. Fitness is another thing which is very crucial to a player’s growth,’’ said Nagraj, a post-graduation in physical education from Anamalai University. He later obtained certificate from National Institute of Sports.

A man who spends at least 12 hours on the court, starting from 6 am, has six clay courts at RRC and three at Bhavan’s College Sainikpuri. The coach makes it a point that every player gets attention. “I make it sure every player gets the attention. It should be more fun-filled and at the same time high-paced training. I try to update myself with modern technology as it is necessary to match the highly competitive international circuit.’’

List of a few successful players: J Vishnuvardhan, Saketh Myneni, Susheel Narla, Vishal Punna (Davis Cuppers), Anant Sitaram, V Vignesh, PC Vignesh Y Sandeep Reddy, A R Anand, Ruthvik Choudhary, Suresh Krishna, Bhakthi Shah, Sravya Shivani and many others.

