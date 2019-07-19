Dronamraju takes charge as VMRDA chairman

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:05 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao on Friday assumed office as the first Chairman of Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

Speaking on the occasion, he said he was happy to become the first chairman of the organisation and recalled how his father Dronamraju Satyanarayana also served as the first chairman of Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) which is now renamed as VMRDA after it spread its wings over the four north Andhra districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and East Godavari.

Srinivasa Rao signed the first file for payment of 27 per cent interim relief to the employees which Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had announced recently. Top on the agenda of VMRDA was completion of the mega flyover at Naval Armament Depot (NAD) to remove traffic bottle-necks, beautification of beach front, Kailasa Hill, Mudasarlova and Yarada parks.

