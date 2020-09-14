Drone captures unusual activity in forests of Sukma

The video was said to have been recorded a few days ago as part of the aerial surveillance by the police, wherein the movements of a large number of people in the forests were captured

Kothagudem: A video captured by a police drone camera which recorded unusual movements of people in the forests of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh has gone viral.

The video was said to have been recorded a few days ago as part of the aerial surveillance by the police, wherein the movements of a large number of people in the forests of Kistaram were captured and it came to light on Sunday.

Whether the video clipping was leaked intentionally to the press or came into public domain accidentally was not known. Nonetheless, a section of the media believed that hundreds of persons in the video were naxals while some said naxals were mixed with the group.

Sources, however, said the visuals captured by the police drone were that of the residents of Palodi and surrounding areas under Kistaram police station limits. A few years ago, a police camp was set up at Palodi and since then, naxals were instigating tribals to oppose setting up the camp in the area, Sukma SP Shalabh Sinha told news reporters on Monday.

Those seen moving in the forests were local tribals who were out to dig the roads connecting the Palodi camp to affect the road connectivity. Police forces reached the spot and dispersed the mob averting damage, the SP added.

