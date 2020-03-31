Using drones to sanitise trucks coming into Telangana at Narayanpet

By | Published: 11:35 am 11:43 am

Narayanpet: District Administration has come up with an innovative way to sanitise trucks carrying essential commodities into Telangana through Karnataka border at Krishna-Gudabeluru check-post by using drones to sanitise the trucks using Sodium Hypochlorite (commonly known as bleach).

On Monday, District Collector D Hari Chandana has tweeted how drones were being used to disinfect the trucks entering Telangana at the border, with drones flying over them and spraying the solution.

This is one measure which has won the heart of netizens, who have been appreciating the idea of using technology to save time and energy in sanitizing vehicles entering Telangana.

