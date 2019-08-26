Drug menace on the rise in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Dhoolpet has retained its notoriety as the State capital’s marijuana hub, recording 259 out of the 312 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases registered in the Hyderabad Excise district from January 2018 to August 2019. That is not all. Out of 686 persons arrested in these cases, 586 were from Dhoolpet. Out of the 444.9 kilograms of marijuana seized in the same period, 360 kg was from Dhoolpet, leaving no doubt where the ganja capital of the city was.

The Dhoolpet Prohibition and Excise station, under which areas including Mangalhat, Seetarambagh, Jiyaguda, Jummerat Bazaar, Upper Dhoolpet and Lower Dhoolpet come, are notorious for its standoff with ganja smugglers. According to officials, the ganja is smuggled into the city from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in large quantities. It is then supplied to clients in various parts of the city from Dhoolpet by families and individuals. K Naveen Kumar, Assistant Superintendent, Prohibition and Excise (Dhoolpet), said they were working on a well-drawn plan to curb sale and supply of ganja in Dhoolpet and surroundings.

“The high number of cases is due to the coordination between various wings of the Prohibition and Excise department. Apart from arresting the persons involved in sale of the contraband, we are also detaining and counselling those who are coming to the area to buy ganja,” said Naveen Kumar. The continuous crackdown, he said, had forced local suppliers to stop stocking huge quantities of ganja. They were now carrying only small quantities, mostly below one kilogram. The ganja is mostly procured by youngsters, mainly engineering and management students, IT company professionals, foreign students and also daily wagers in the city.

The ganja trade is profitable as there is a huge margin and it is attracting several people from Dhoolpet into the trade, officials said. While Dhoolpet retained its position as the most crucial spot for the marijuana, in the Secunderabad Excise district, there were 26 cases registered in the same period. In these cases, 38 persons were arrested while 1375 kg (including 1192 kg in one case) of marijuana was seized. Excise and Prohibition officials have also appealed to parents to monitor the activities of their children aged between 15 to 25 years, since many in this age group were getting drawn into the drug peddling networks and other vices related to the same.

