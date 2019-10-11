Drug peddler arrested with over 700 kgs of poppy

By | Published: 1:59 pm

Jammu: A suspected drug peddler was arrested after more than 700 kilograms of poppy was recovered from his vehicle in Jammu city, police said on Friday.

Police said the driver and co-driver of a truck, which was intercepted by a joint team of police and Special Operation Group (SOG), tried to escape.

After a brief chase, the co-driver was arrested while the driver managed to escape. The driver and co-driver were identified as Bashir Ahmed Khan and Mohammad Ashraf Lone, both hailing from Baramulla, they added.

During checking, around 707 kilograms of poppy was recovered from the truck. An FIR has been registered at Bahufort police station, they added.