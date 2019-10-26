Drug peddler caught with 120 kgs marijuana in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police busted an interstate drug racket and arrested a drug peddler at Kishanguda flyover here on Friday. Nearly 120 kg of marijuana, cash and other material were seized from him.

The arrested peddler was Rathod Dasarath (19), a labourer from Bidar of Karnataka while four others, Santosh Rathod, Parushuram, Devdas and Raju, all residents of Bidar in Karnataka, were absconded.

According to the police, Dasarath along with those absconded plotted to sell marijuana to customers here in Hyderabad and also in Maharashtra. They procured the drug from a dealer in Khammam and plans to sell in Maharashtra.

“Earlier they transported it to customers in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. They earned Rs 1.50 lakh out of the deal,” said N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad.

On October 10, the gang went to Khammam and procured 120 kgs of marijuana from a dealer. While they were returning they got down at Kishanguda flyover in Hyderabad waiting to book another car for Maharashtra.

Following a tip-off, the RGIA police reached the spot and nabbed Dasarath. Devdas fled from the spot. Efforts are on to nab the absconding persons, officials said.

