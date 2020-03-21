Drug peddler held under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Friday issued a Preventive Detention order against D Vamshi Naik, a drug peddler.

Police said Naik (24), a resident of Suryapet district along with his associates procured marijuana from agencies in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh and sold it to customers in Hyderabad. He mostly sold the psychotropic drug to youngsters and students.

He was last arrested by the Ghatkesar police and is currently lodged in the Central Prison in Cherlapally.

