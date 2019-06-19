Drug peddler held with 100 kg marijuana in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Chandanagar police on Tuesday nabbed a drug peddler and seized 100 kilograms of marijuana and a car, all together worth Rs 7 lakh from him.

According to the police, Rajender, a car driver from Ramachandrapuram, Sangareddy, procured the marijuana from one Chennaiah of Tuni in Andhra Pradesh, and transported the same to Hyderabad in his car. He was selling the stuff here to youngsters with the help of his associate, Praveen.

Rajender was caught during a routine vehicle checking drive late on Tuesday and the marijuana was seized from his car. The Chandanagar police have booked a case under the NDPS Act and are investigating. Rajender was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

