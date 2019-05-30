Drug peddlers find new ways to smuggle

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: After a gap of 18 months, marijuana peddlers seem to have regrouped again to smuggle the contraband from the agency areas in Visakhapatnam by train and sell the same in New Delhi at higher prices.

In 2017, the Government Railway Police (GRP) launched a crackdown against peddlers, who were bringing the banned drug from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi concealing it in plastic covers.

Most peddlers were caught with the substance while travelling by trains bound to Delhi and Mumbai.

Realising that it would be too risky for them to smuggle marijuana due to increased vigil in trains, the smugglers stopped visiting the agency areas. However, the recent arrest of three persons – Ayush Gupta and Rajesh Kumar, both natives of Uttar Pradesh and Shaik Mujahid Ali of Jharkhand – by the Secunderabad GRP has revealed that the gangs that were indulging in sale of marijuana again and that they have regrouped to continue the illegal business.

Marijuana worth over Rs 20.40 lakh was seized from the possession of the three persons who were travelling in an air-conditioner coach in a Rajdhani Express bound to New Delhi.

Investigators probing the case found that the gangs were targeting college dropouts and students and luring them with more income if they successfully got the contraband to the national capital from Visakhapatnam by train. They were found to be offering Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for each trip apart from bearing the travel expenses for completing the task. They would maintain contact with the persons who are bringing the substance through WhatsApp.

Before the train reaches New Delhi, the receiver’s photograph will be forwarded to the person, asking him to hand over the bag. The smugglers would complete the operation within five minutes without much conversation and receive the marijuana at the railway station itself.

The same substance would be made into powder and sold in sachets each weighing between 10 grams and 20 grams for over Rs 6,000, said Railways Deputy Superintendent of Police (Secunderabad Division) S Rajendra Prasad.

Summer comes in handy for smugglers

Summer has come in handy for marijuana peddlers to smuggle the stuff from Visakhapatnam agency areas to other areas.

As the scent of fresh marijuana leaves could be sensed for over a radius of 100 metres, thereby landing them in trouble, the peddlers were found to be getting more quantity of dry marijuana from Visakhapatnam in summer as it would be safer.

An official said fresh marijuana yield would arrive between February and March in the agency areas and once the leaves were dried up, it would be easy for peddlers to smuggle the substance to other parts of the country either by train or other mode of transport.

This was one of the main reasons for peddlers to get more quantity of marijuana during summer. Officials say a smuggler called Amit Sharma from Delhi was identified as the key person procuring the contraband from the agency areas to the national capital with the help of his associates.