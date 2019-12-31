Drug peddlers held under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued preventive detention orders against J Masthan and Raju Rathod, two drug offenders, under the Preventive Detention Act.

Masthan (23) from Suryapet district and Rathod (25) from Bidar, along with their associates allegedly supplied narcotic substances to customers in Hyderabad. They were arrested by the Golconda police and jailed in Central Prison, Chanchalguda.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.