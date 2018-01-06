Drug peddling gang held in Hyderabad; opium seized

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force on Friday busted a drug peddling racket and arrested a four-member gang, apart from seizing five kg of opium from them. They were planning to deliver it to customers in Tolichowki, police said. The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Masood Ahmed, 39; Arif Khan, 25, Shaik Taj, 33; and Syed Hashim Hussain, 42, all car drivers.

Mohammed Masood Ahmed, who came to the city from Adilabad about 10 years ago, was working as a driver and dabbling in real estate as well, when he came into contact with one D Satyanand Vardhan from Musheerabad. About two months ago, Vardhan told Ahmed that he had opium with him and asked him to find customers.

“He plotted to sell the opium for about Rs 4 lakh a kg. About 20 days ago, Vardhan handed over five kg to Ahmed,” P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP, Task Force said. Ahmed informed Arif Khan and asked him to get customers by offering him commission of Rs 50,000. Khan further informed others and offered them commission for the same. All of them started searching for customers at various places.

On Friday, they came near Victoria Hotel in Tolichowki in Arif Khan’s car and while waiting for the customers, were nabbed by the Task Force. The gang had no other criminal record, police said. Police are meanwhile looking for Vardhan, who is absconding. The arrested persons along with the opium were handed over to the Golconda police for further action.