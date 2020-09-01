Drug Price Monitiring Unit launched in Telangana

Monitoring and Resource Unit in State has been registered as a society under the Chairmanship of the Director of TSDCA

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) announced the launch of Price Monitoring and Resource Unit (PMRU) in Telangana. The NPPA on Monday said that PMRU in the State has been registered as a society under the Chairmanship of the Director of TSDCA and has started functioning within the premises of DCA in Vengalraonagar.

The PMRU, which has been established under the Consumer Awareness, Publicity and Price Monitoring (CAPPM) scheme of the NPPA, will closely monitor prices of drugs and ensure their availability at affordable rates to the patients. It is also expected to create general awareness about the availability of medicines, prices of medicines, ceiling prices of medicines fixed by the government and precaution to be taken while purchasing medicines.

These measures are aimed to improve the accessibility of quality medicines at a reasonable price to the common people and facilitate both clinically effective and cost effective treatment. The PMRUs will function under the direct supervision of the State Drug Controller i.e. Director of TSDCA and will be key collaborating partners of NPPA with information gathering mechanism at the grassroots level.

New Mechanism

PMRU will spread awareness among public in the State about:

1. Ceiling prices of scheduled medicines notified by the government

2. Permissible price increase for scheduled and non-scheduled medicines

3. Availability of medicines at reasonable prices and promotion of generic medicines

4. Precautions to be taken while purchasing medicines from chemists/retailers

5. Requirement for prescription of medicines by their generic names, also

6. Price control and monitoring and enforcement activities of NPPA

7. Lodging complaints to NPPA for violation including violation of DPCO, 2013 as well as unethical practices in the Pharma sector

