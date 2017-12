By | Published: 3:50 pm 3:54 pm

Hyderabad: With just two days more to go for the New Year celebrations, the Hyderabad’s Task Force busted a drug racket and arrested a three member Nigerian gang at Banjara Hills here on Friday.

According to sources, following an alert, the West Zone task force team nabbed the drug peddling gang and reportedly seized about 225 grams cocaine and 30 grams of heroin from their possession. It is suspected the drugs were procured for the New Year’s eve.

More details awaited.