Drugs at party: License of Pudding & Mink pub suspended

Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition Department has suspended the license of Pudding & Mink pub at the Radisson Blu hotel for violating Excise Act rules. The police had raided the pub on Saturday night and seized five grams of cocaine from the premises.

Earlier in the day, Minister Srinivas Goud asked officials to enquire and cancel the license of the pub if violations were noticed. Following his instructions, the Excise officials, based on the report of the Banjara Hills police, suspended the pub’s license on Monday.