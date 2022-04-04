Drugs: Balka Suman counters opposition comments

Hyderabad: Countering opposition parties remarks on TRS Government’s failure in curbing drug menace in the city, Government Whip Balka Suman said among those detained during the raids at Radisson Blu, majority were relatives of BJP and Congress party leaders.

“In fact, the pub is being operated by a BJP leader who contested as an MLA in the 2018 elections. In the past, many Congress leaders operated gambling clubs across the city,” he said, addressing media persons here on Monday.

Both Congress and BJP leaders made sweeping remarks against the ruling party leaders, holding them responsible for drug menace in the city, he said, adding “Majority of those detained are relatives of Congress and BJP leaders. Now, who should be held responsible for this culture?”

The State Government was committed in ensuring drug-free Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had instructed the officials to initiate stern action against those involved in drugs and promoting such culture, he said.

The Government Whip also appealed to DGP Mahender Reddy and City Police Commissioner CV Anand to take stringent measures against the offenders and not to spare anyone in the case, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Qutbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand also spoke on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .