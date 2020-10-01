Drunk and Drive: 16 driving licenses cancelled in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Karimnagar: Authorities cancelled the driving licenses of 16 persons, who were caught while driving in inebriated conditions. Road and Transport Authority officials on Thursday issued orders cancelling licenses. Besides cancelling licenses, original documents were also recovered from them. According to traffic Inspectors G Thirumal and E Nagarjuna Rao, they sent proposals to RTA officials for cancellation of driving licenses of 16 persons, who were held for driving vehicles by consuming liquor. Based on their proposals, RTA officials have issued orders. It was also under process to cancel more number of licenses. So far, a total 140 driving licenses were cancelled in Karimnagar police commissionerate limits, they said.

