Drunk and drive checks to be back in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following the State government permission for bars and pubs to reopen, the traffic police in the city are preparing to resume the drunk and drive checking.

The higher officials in the traffic wing of the city police are busy drafting the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure social distancing and guidelines of Covid-19 are adhered to in the interest of its personnel and the citizens.

The traffic police had suspended the drunk driving test since last few months following the Covid-19 pandemic and issues related with it. With the pubs and bars opened in last two days, the traffic cops will slowly be starting the drunk and drive checks in the city.

“We are preparing the SOPs to be adhered to during the checking by our personnel to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Once done, our personnel will be briefed and sensitised about the SOPs and the checks will resume shortly,” said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Hyderabad.

The traffic police will be studying the SOPs adopted by their counterparts in other States before finalising. “Several issues have to be taken care of like setting the ambush, safety of the traffic police personnel, avoid gathering of motorists, confiscating and detaining the vehicles etc.,” said the official.

The police plan to reduce the number of traffic police check points and instead select wide roads wherein more traffic police personnel could be deployed for checking. Before assigning the duties, the health status of the cops will be checked by the superior officer. This apart the police personnel will be asked the wear the PPE kits, and make use of hand sanitizers and other protective gear.

