Drunk driver in Mahabubnagar gets 40-day jail

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Mahabubnagar: One of the three persons, who were produced before the court in Mahabubnagar by police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday night, was awarded a 40-day imprisonment including a penalty of Rs 5,500 on Thursday. The Magistrate punished the other two with 20 and 10 days jail along with a fine of Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

The traffic offenders tested positive for DUI test during a drunk and drive held by Mahabubnagar Traffic police led by SI Amarnath Reddy. He also warned that stringent actions will be taken against those who violate traffic rules.

