Drunk driver scoots after crashing Merc into median in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:14 am

Hyderabad: An “inebriated driver” rammed his Mercedes Benz car into a road divider at Jubilee Hills late on Monday night. Eye-witnesses told the police that the driver who was driving the car at a high speed rammed the divider while taking a U-turn on the Jubilee Hills Road.

Later, the driver, who sustained injuries in the accident, abandoned the vehicle and left the spot. The police with the help of a crane towed away the vehicle. More details are awaited.

