Drunk drivers get jail in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: A local court awarded punishment to 204 persons who were caught by the traffic police during drunk and drive checking in the city. As many as 18 persons were sentenced to seven days jail term while one person got jail term for six days and 69 persons for five days. Nearly seven persons were given jail term for two days while eight persons for one day.

The city traffic police caught a total of 1821 drivers during the check in the month of February at various places in the city. All those caught were charge sheeted by the police and produced before the court. The court also suspended the driving licenses of two persons for a period of six months and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,85,07,900 on violators.

