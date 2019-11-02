Drunk drivers of Hyderabad pay the price

By | Published: 12:49 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Drunk drivers caught during special drives conducted in October across the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate had to shell out a staggering Rs 44.6 lakh in penalties.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police caught 1,415 persons and booked the same number of cases for drunk driving during October. A total of 144 persons were convicted for durations ranging from one day to 20 days, besides being fined. Two minors too were caught, police said.

Officials said special drives were conducted at various points in the commissionerate from October 1 to October 31. Cases were booked against them, who were later produced before local courts in Kukatpally, Medchal, Rajendranagar and Shadnagar. As many as 263 drunk driving cases were booked on the Outer Ring Road covering the Cyberabad Commissionerate during the month. A total penalty of Rs 44.6 lakh was imposed on them.

According to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, of the 1,415 persons, 590 were aged between 18 and 30 years, 536 (31-40 years), 233 (41-50 years) and 54 (above 51 years). As many as 811 two-wheelers, 84 auto-rickshaws, 486 cars and 34 heavy vehicles were caught during the special drives.

Of the 1,415 cases, the highest number of 239 cases was booked in Rajendranagar and the lowest i.e., 89 in Jeedimetla. While 139 cases were booked in Kukatpally and 161 in Balanagar, as many as 138 cases were booked in Alwal, 116 in Shamshabad and 114 in Shadnagar.

While 134 cases were booked in Gachibowli, it was 171 and 114 cases in Madhapur and Miyapur, respectively. Of the 144 persons imprisoned for drunk driving, 104 persons were sentenced for durations ranging from one day to four days of imprisonment while 40 were sentenced between six and 20 days.

“There is a need to have self-discipline. We want the citizens, especially the motorists, to be self-disciplined and responsible. It is requested that they follow the traffic rules strictly or face consequences,” Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police are also putting in efforts to create awareness among citizens on the new penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act. For the purpose, personnel from all the 10 traffic police stations in the commissionerate are put on the job. They are also distributing pamphlets and warning public against committing traffic violations.

