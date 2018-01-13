Drunk drivers get Swachh lessons in Hyderabad prisons

By | Published: 12:17 am 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Getting bold after that last peg and deciding to drive yourselves home might be one shortcut to quickly learn how toilets are washed in jails, apart from picking up a few gardening tips.

Drunk drivers convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in Hyderabad these days are being made to do scheduled work or gardening at Chanchalguda and Cherlapally prisons, depending on the duration of their stay behind bars.

If it is a one day imprisonment, they must do gardening work and if the sentence is for four days to one week, jail officials will allocate them scheduled work. If it is for a month, authorities will pay an honorarium of Rs 50 per day. The work includes cleaning jail premises and its toilets.

Drunk drivers are kept in open air jail at Chanchalguda Prison while the Cherlapally Prison has a separate barrack for them, Prisons Department officials said.

In all, 15,000 violators have completed varying jail terms since 2014. Software engineers, teachers, doctors and private employees were among those who served terms in these prisons.

In the last four months, two persons committed the same offence and ‘returned’ to the Chanchalguda Prison.

Chanchalguda Prison Superintendent Y Rajesh said at least 10 people were being imprisoned daily on charges of drunk driving.

Traffic police officials said they were registering cases against those caught for drunk driving under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act and seizing the vehicle, asking the violator to return home on their convenient mode of transport.

They then have to attend counselling at traffic training institutes either at Goshamahal or Begumpet.

The drivers are later produced before court. Based on the Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC), the court awards the punishment. If the BAC level is less than 150 mg/ml, the court might let off the driver with a penalty.

If BAC exceeds 150 mg/ml, the court might sentence driver to undergo an imprisonment ranging from one day to one month depending upon the BAC levels.