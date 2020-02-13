Drunk driving: 3 auto drivers caught in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Traffic police on Wednesday caught three auto-rickshaw drivers, who were driving drunk, ferrying schoolchildren.

The Mirchowk traffic police, who were conducting a special drunk drive check on auto-rickshaw, school bus and van drivers, caught the three drivers. “The drivers were dropping the children home. They consumed liquor beyond the permissible limit and we caught them,” Lachiram, Inspector, Mirchowk (Traffic), said.

The police booked the drivers and immediately arranged for alternative vehicles to drop the children home. “We appeal to parents to verify the credentials of auto drivers before hiring them,” the Inspector said.

