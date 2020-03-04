Drunk driving checks continue in Hyderabad amid virus scare

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: The city police is going ahead with drunken driving checks claiming the process of checking was fully hygienic. There have been speculations circulating on the social media on the drunk drive checking being suspended due to coronavirus scare.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said for every check, a new straw was used by the traffic police.

“All traffic officers involved in checking have been well trained and take all required precautions. Public is requested not to believe in rumours and false news in this regard,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

