Drunk driving: Court slams fine on nine

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: A court imposed a fine of Rs10,500 each on nine persons who were caught during drunk and driving checks in the city. The penalty was imposed on the persons after the traffic police filed chargesheets against them in the court. The traffic police had caught these drivers during checks at Sultan Bazaar, Falaknuma and Bahadurpura police station areas and booked cases under Section 185 of MV Act. The court convicted three persons from Falaknuma, Bahadurpura and Sultan Bazaar for the offence. Apart from the fine amount, all those convicted will have to attend regular counselling.

