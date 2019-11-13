Drunk man throttles wife to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: A housewife was killed, allegedly by her husband, over a family issue at their house in Banjara Hills on Monday night.

According to the police, B Padma, was married to B Babu, 32, a car driver, 12 years ago and the couple had three children. They lived in a rented house in NBT Nagar. On Monday evening, Babu came home in an inebriated condition and picked up a fight with his wife.

“In a fit of rage, Babu hit his wife and then throttled her to death,” said N Kalinga Rao, Station House Officer, Banjara Hills. Padma’s relatives told the police that Babu frequently picked up quarrels with his wife and beat her coming home in an inebriated state. Elders in the family had counselled him, but he continued to harass her.

The Banjara Hills police registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital, where a postmortem examination was conducted on Tuesday after which the body was handed over to the family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.