Drunk NRI, friends manhandle police in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: A non-resident Indian (NRI) and his two friends were arrested by Jubilee Hills police on Sunday on charges of manhandling police officials in an inebriated condition during a drive against drunk driving.

The police said the suspects arrested were identified as Prithvi Anoop, Arjun and Anil, all aged between 25 and 27 years.

Jubilee Hills Sub-Inspector Naresh said Anoop was pursuing his studies in Australia and had recently come to India to visit his parents. Anoop and his two friends were staying in Vanasthalipuram.

On Saturday night, Anoop with his friends – Arjun and Anil – consumed liquor at a bar-cum-restaurant in Gachibowli and were returning home via Jubilee Hills when the traffic police caught them.

“When asked to cooperate in order to check their Blood Alcohol Concentration levels, the trio tried to get rid of the police. They created a ruckus and manhandled the officials present there,” he said.

Police booked a case under Section 353 of Indian Penal Code and the suspects were produced before the court and later remanded in judicial custody.