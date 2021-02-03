Drunk woman kills two-year-old son after fight with husband in Chevella

Sources said the suspect, who was upset over a family dispute with her husband and in-laws, was allegedly in an inebriated condition when she committed the crime.

Hyderabad: A two-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his mother at Rammanaguda in Chevella of Ranga Reddy district here on Tuesday late night.

Sources said the suspect, who was upset over a family dispute with her husband and in-laws, was allegedly in an inebriated condition when she committed the crime.

She allegedly strangulated the infant with a saree in the house, while other family members were asleep.

On receiving information, the Chevella police reached the spot and have taken up investigation.

More details are awaited.

