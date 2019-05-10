Drunk youngster tears his own ballot paper in Nagarkurnool, booked

By | Published: 3:36 pm 3:38 pm

Nagarkurnool: An inebriated youngster who realised that he had cast his vote in favour of someone whom he did not intend to, tore the ballot paper and tried to walk out of the polling booth. But the poll officials were amused and lodged a complaint with the police following a case was registered against the youth in Raghupathipet village of Kalwakurthy mandal here on Friday.

Sources said the youngster M Srinivas Reddy was a little tipsy when he went to cast his vote in the second phase of local body elections. First he marked his vote for a candidate on his ballot paper. Then suddenly he realised that he actually voted for the wrong candidate. Then he tore the paper and tried to exit the polling booth with the shredded ballot paper. Polling officials who were present there charged him for the offence.

Reddy and the villagers told media persons that he tore his ballot paper as he had voted for the wrong candidate by mistake.